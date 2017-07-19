 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The BBC Responds to Those Complaints About the Next Doctor in the Best Way Possible
The Royals
The Special Way Will and Kate Honoured the Queen During Their Polish Tour
The Royals
Nothing Is Sweeter Than Princess Charlotte Stopping to Smell Her Flowers in Germany
Avengers
5 Times Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan Savagely Roasted Tom Holland

BBC Response to Female Doctor Who 2017

The BBC Responds to Those Complaints About the Next Doctor in the Best Way Possible

The news that the next Doctor is going to be a woman, more specifically accomplished actor Jodie Whittaker, has sparked a few unhappy comments from a certain group of Doctor Who viewers.

But the BBC, being the badass broadcaster it is, responded to the backlash with the most perfect statement.

"Some viewers contacted us unhappy that Jodie Whittaker has been cast as the new Doctor," read a statement on the BBC complaints website. The response in full reads:

ADVERTISEMENT

"Since the first Doctor regenerated back in 1966, the concept of the Doctor as a constantly evolving being has been central to the programme. The continual input of fresh ideas and new voices across the cast and the writing and production teams has been key to the longevity of the series.

The Doctor is an alien from the planet Gallifrey and it has been established in the show that Time Lords can switch gender.

As the Controller of BBC Drama has said, Jodie is not just a talented actor but she has a bold and brilliant vision for her Doctor. She aced it in her audition both technically and with the powerful female life force she brings to the role. She is destined to be an utterly iconic Doctor. We hope viewers will enjoy what we have in store for the continuation of the story."

Basically, the BBC is putting all doubters to shame with pure Doctor Who knowledge. Jodie Whittaker has commented on the news of her new role urging fans "not to be scared of [her] gender." And as for her thoughts on being the first female doctor, she feels "overwhelmed; as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human." We love her already and can't wait to see her as the next Doctor sometime during the Christmas special.

Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
Join the conversation
TV NewsBritish CelebritiesTV ShowDoctor WhoTV
Join The Conversation
British Celebrities
Model BFFs Sam Rollinson and Charlotte Wiggins Are Sisters in Style
by Gemma Cartwright
Before and After Microblading Eyebrow Tattoos
Instagram
These Amazing Microblading Results May Persuade You to Get Your Brows Tattooed
by Gemma Cartwright
How to Tip in Europe
Europe
Here's When and How Much You Should Tip in Europe
by Morgane Le Caer
American Horror Story Season 7 Title Theory
Theories
Um, Are Killer Bees Coming to American Horror Story?
by Ryan Roschke
27 Reasons to Date a British Man
British Celebrities
27 Reasons You Should Date a British Man
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds