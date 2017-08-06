A Woman Invited the Obamas to Her Daughter's Wedding — and They Actually Responded

 Skip Nav
Barack and Michelle Obama have been enjoying their time out of the White House, but they still find time to respond to wedding invitations. The former POTUS and FLOTUS had an adorable reply to an engaged couple after the mother of bride-to-be Liz Whitlow sent them a wedding invitation. "Congratulations on your wedding," the letter reads. "We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter, and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year. This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership, and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead."

Naturally, the bride-to-be was completely shook as she documented the moment on social media. And this isn't the first time the Obamas have pulled a stunt like this. They've been known to send notes for everything from birth announcements to graduations, and the fact that they continue to do so even after leaving the White House says a lot about them.

