 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Battle of the Sexes: It's Emma Stone vs. Steve Carell in This True Story
Celebrity Snapchat
100+ Celebrities You Should Be Following on Snapchat
Movies
Quentin Tarantino's Next Movie Is Based on One of Hollywood's Most Disturbing Murders
HBO
George R. R. Martin Is Adapting a New Book For HBO, and It's Not Game of Thrones Related

Battle of the Sexes Trailer

Battle of the Sexes: It's Emma Stone vs. Steve Carell in This True Story

In 1973, tennis stars Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs agreed to play against one another in a highly publicised match billed as "The Battle of the Sexes." Decades later, Crazy Stupid Love costars Emma Stone and Steve Carell are reuniting to play King and Riggs in a movie that looks like a shoo-in for award season praise. Be sure to prepare yourself for good-guy Carell's portrayal of the chauvinistic, showboating Riggs. Stone may have another Oscar-winning role with feminist icon King, who — spoiler alert — ends up defeating Riggs in the match. The movie, also starring Elisabeth Shue, Alan Cumming, and Sarah Silverman, is out in September.

Join the conversation
Battle Of The SexesMoviesMovie TrailersEmma StoneSteve Carell
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Weddings
21 Stars Who Acted as Wedding Officiants
by Meghan Rooney
What Is Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 About?
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2: Crucial Details About the Plot Revealed
by Quinn Keaney
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Trailer
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Are Nonstop Laughs in the Jumanji Sequel Trailer
by Quinn Keaney
Kristen Wiig and Steve Carell at the 2017 Golden Globes
Award Season
Golden Globes: We Can't Stop Laughing at Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig's Presenting Bit
by Ryan Roschke
Get Out Alternate Ending
Get Out
Get Out's Alternate Ending Will Make You So F*cking Angry
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds