This Beauty and the Beast Disney Cruise Takes You to Belle's Provincial Town

Image Source: Everett Collection

Belle is quick to talk down on her "provincial life" in Beauty and the Beast, but as a viewer it looks charming! So when we discovered that Adventures by Disney has a slate of river cruises inspired by the iconic film, our interest was immediately piqued. Rhine River cruise itineraries for 2018, reserved exclusively for Disney customers on luxury river cruise company AmaWaterways, will feature special Beauty and the Beast-inspired experiences during some of the eight-day, four-country span.

During the Strasbourg, France, port of call, travelers can take a guided horseback ride in the medieval town of Riquewihr, which served as Disney animators' inspiration for Belle's provincial town.

Image Source: Disney

And, of course, there are screenings of both the animated and live-action Beauty and the Beast available on board the ship in the evening to really drive home the magic of the destination. And with six beautiful places to discover as the cruise traverses Switzerland, Germany, France, and the Netherlands, it's hard to imagine anybody (even a non-Disney-fan) having less than a wonderful time.

To learn more about the Beauty and the Beast cruise experience, check out the Adventures by Disney site for rates and dates.