Have the Dreamiest Halloween Ever With These Beauty and the Beast Costumes

Disney's gorgeous Beauty and the Beast reboot hit theatres back in March, but it's time we take our obsession with the new take on the classic tale well into the Autumn. With Halloween bearing down on us, rocking a Belle, Gaston, or even Plumette costume will land you at the top of the night's best dressed list. Check out the best looks from the movie ahead if you're in need of inspiration!

Belle
Gaston
Mrs. Potts
The Beast
Lumiere
Cogsworth
LeFou
Chip
Belle (in Her Blue Costume)
Plumette
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesMoviesBeauty And The BeastHalloween
