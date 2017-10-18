 Skip Nav
Beetlejuice: Where Are They Now?

If you're prepping for the return of Stranger Things by rewatching classic '80s scary stories (and the cult classics of Winona Ryder), you can't forget Tim Burton's 1988 masterpiece: Beetlejuice. And like any Burton-helmed flick, the unique and iconic characters in the film are brought to life by a great cast. But what happened to the actors who played the main characters and all the rest after the movie hit theatres? Here's a peek into what the cast of Beetlejuice has been up to.

Alec Baldwin as Adam Maitland
Alec Baldwin Now
Geena Davis as Barbara Maitland
Geena Davis Now
Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice
Michael Keaton Now
Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz
Winona Ryder Now
Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz
Catherine O'Hara Now
Glenn Shadix as Otho
Glenn Shadix in 2003
