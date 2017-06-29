 Skip Nav
The Beguiled Cast Lip-Syncing "Schuyler Sisters" Video

You Haven't Lived Until You've Seen Nicole Kidman Lip-Sync Hamilton’s "Schuyler Sisters"

The cast of The Beguiled can do a lot more than terrorise a Civil War-era deserter, OK? As part of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton-themed #Ham4All challenge, Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, Colin Farrell, and the rest of the film's young cast (and crew!) shake off the dark, gothic vibe of Sofia Coppola's drama in favour of lip-syncing to "Schuyler Sisters." Regardless of whether or not you're a Broadway fan, I think we can all agree that seeing Kidman do some subtle (but still silly) hip thrusts for charity is something to be treasured.

The BeguiledHamiltonViral VideosMoviesBroadwayNicole Kidman
