Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump on Instagram

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine announced the news of their second pregnancy in September, and the Victoria's Secret Angel has been glowing ever since. On Saturday, Behati shared photos of her bare baby bump on Instagram along with an adorable cat filter. The happy couple tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their daughter, Dusty Rose Levine, back in September 2016. Adam recently gushed about his family at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, saying, "I have a daughter. I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I am one of the luckiest people who's ever lived and it has nothing to do with me." Cue the awwws! See more photos of Behati's growing baby bump ahead.

