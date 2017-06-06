The Drama Behind Grey's Anatomy's Biggest Character Departures

Plenty of characters have left Grey's Anatomy over the years. On the show itself, there are two ways you can go. You can have a tragic death like Derek Shepherd, or in the case of the most recent departure, you can find a way to see yourself out. Regardless of how a doctor leaves on screen, though, the story is always vastly different behind the scenes. In the same vein as the show, though, there are two options: to leave or to get fired. Many of the stars over the years have had pretty amicable exits. And then there are the other cases where some serious sh*t goes down and a bridge gets burned.