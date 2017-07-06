 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Bella Hadid's NSFW Fashion Week Appearance Is Out-of-Bounds Beautiful
The Royals
How Well Do the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge Really Get Along?
Celebrity Facts
5 Facts About Katy Perry and Russell Brand's Wedding That Will Make You Say "Huh"
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton Ditches Her Husband, James, to Attend Wimbledon With Her Brother, James
Celebrity News
Piers Morgan's Rant About Love Island Will Make You Want to Watch It All the More
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Bella Hadid's NSFW Fashion Week Appearance Is Out-of-Bounds Beautiful

Bella Hadid is taking the no-bra trend to the next level. While strutting her stuff on the runway at the Alexandre Vauthier show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, the model showed off her breasts in a sheer blouse. Of course, this isn't the only time Bella has fogged up our computer screens with her smoking hot figure. Aside from her countless runway and red carpet appearances, she is constantly filling our Instagram feeds with sexy bikini pictures. See the photos from her NSFW catwalk below.



Related
30+ Celebrities You've Definitely Seen Naked on Social Media

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Bella HadidNSFWFashion WeekParis Fashion Week
Join The Conversation
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton's Wimbledon Dress Could Easily Double as a Wedding Guest Dress
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Cool Ways to Wear a Belt
Summer Fashion
All the Things Fashion Girls Do With a Belt — and How 1 Can Transform Your Look
by Sarah Wasilak
Bella Hadid Wearing Jogging Bottoms
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid's Secret For Making Joggers Look Sexy
by Sarah Wasilak
Who Is Brad Pitt Dating 2017
Celebrity Couples
Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller Are Reportedly "Spending Some Time Together"
by Monica Sisavat
Street Style Accessories Trends at Fashion Week Autumn 2017
Street Style
9 Street Style Accessory Trends You Shouldn't Be Afraid to Try
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds