Ben Affleck Has Reportedly Been Seeing SNL Producer Lindsay Shookus Since 2015

Ben Affleck is back in the dating game after filing for divorce from Jennifer Garner in April. According to E! News, the Justice League actor is currently romancing Lindsay Shookus, a producer at Saturday Night Live. While their relationship seemed fairly new at first, Us Weekly reported that Ben has actually been seeing Lindsay on and off since 2015 while he was still married to Jennifer and she was married to former SNL colleague Kevin Miller. "Ben and Lindsay started their affair in 2015. They were not casually dating — they were having a full-blown affair," a source told the publication. "They were sleeping together, sending each other cute texts and meeting up whenever they could." Jennifer and Kevin reportedly both discovered the affair in 2015 and "were devastated when they found out."

Ben and Lindsay met up in London last week to see Sam Mendes's play Ferryman, and they were also recently spotted on a date in LA on Thursday. "It's more than a Summer fling," a source revealed. "They are having fun and care for each other. It's early and they are taking it slow." Ben and Jen first split back in June 2015 but have remained amicable exes as they coparent their three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.