11 Times Ben Platt Stole the Spotlight at the Tony Awards Without Even Trying
11 Times Ben Platt Stole the Spotlight at the Tony Awards Without Even Trying

The Tony Awards were full of some extraordinary stars on Sunday night, but one of the brightest had to be Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt. After making our hearts sing with his performance of "Waving Through a Window," the 23-year-old gave a truly heartwarming speech as he took home his first Tony for best actor. "To all young people watching at home, don't waste any time trying to be like anybody but yourself because the things that make you strange are the things that make you powerful," he said. Not to mention, he was full of some GIF-worthy facial expressions during the show. See some of his best moments below.

