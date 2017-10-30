Not Everyone's Happy That Benedict Cumberbatch is Filming in Glasgow

Parts of Glasgow got temporarily turned into '80s New York over the last few days, as filming for Benedict Cumberbatch's new series, Melrose took place. The star will be filming in and around Glasgow until Nov. 2.

I spy with my little eye Benedict Cumberbatch filming in Glasgow pic.twitter.com/tq7zeQIxjS — Jo-Anne Rowney (@JoAnne_Rowney) October 29, 2017

The Sky Atlantic show is based on the Patrick Melrose novels written by Edward St. Aubyn. One Day author David Nicholls has adapted the stories for the small screen, and we'll be treated to a 5-episode run next year. For Cumberbatch, this is a long-awaited role, he said in a Reddit AMA in 2013 that Patrick Melrose was the one literary character he'd like to play (aside from those he's already tackled, like Sherlock Holmes and Victor Frankenstein).

A few eagle-eyed fans have been lucky enough to spot actor (complete with eye patch) filming around the Scottish city already, and this is set to continue for the next few days.

Benedict Cumberbatch kicking about St Vincent street avec an eyepatch. Looks absolutely baltic, shaking in-between takes #Welcome2Glasgow — CertneyJane (@CertneyJ) October 30, 2017

Just a simple day out in town turned into walking into the set of a new Benedict Cumberbatch film, hi Sherlock 🕵️ pic.twitter.com/OMeTbUbUe6 — Michelle (@michellexsmith) October 30, 2017

Told u I would sprint to the car.

Benedict Cumberbatch #melrose pic.twitter.com/SMqzejIEcD — Lara Edwards (@imlaraedwards) October 29, 2017

It's very bizarre to think that Benedict Cumberbatch is in Glasgow right now… ITS MY ONE CHANCE!! — Chloe Waterston (@chloe_waterston) October 30, 2017

However, not everyone's happy to have the film crew take over their city. Marian, we feel you.