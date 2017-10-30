 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
We Crown Claire Foy Queen of the 2017 Britannia Awards
The Royals
Princess Margaret's Luxurious Morning Routine Will Have You Rethinking Your Pamper Sessions
Stranger Things
Everything We Know About the Plot of Stranger Things Season 3

Benedict Cumberbatch Filming Melrose in Glasgow

Not Everyone's Happy That Benedict Cumberbatch is Filming in Glasgow

Parts of Glasgow got temporarily turned into '80s New York over the last few days, as filming for Benedict Cumberbatch's new series, Melrose took place. The star will be filming in and around Glasgow until Nov. 2.

The Sky Atlantic show is based on the Patrick Melrose novels written by Edward St. Aubyn. One Day author David Nicholls has adapted the stories for the small screen, and we'll be treated to a 5-episode run next year. For Cumberbatch, this is a long-awaited role, he said in a Reddit AMA in 2013 that Patrick Melrose was the one literary character he'd like to play (aside from those he's already tackled, like Sherlock Holmes and Victor Frankenstein).

A few eagle-eyed fans have been lucky enough to spot actor (complete with eye patch) filming around the Scottish city already, and this is set to continue for the next few days.

However, not everyone's happy to have the film crew take over their city. Marian, we feel you.

Image Source: Getty / Tim P. Whitby
Join the conversation
British CelebritiesBenedict CumberbatchTV
British Celebrities
15 Pictures That Prove Andrew Lincoln Is a Walking, Talking Hottie
by Kelsie Gibson
Pictures of James Corden and Julia Carey Together
British Celebrities
Meet the Cordens: The Love Story of James and Julia in Pictures
by Lucy Kenny
Victoria Beckham Sexiest Dresses
British Celebrities
It's Easy to Spot the Theme Among Victoria Beckham's Best Dresses — They're All Devastatingly Sexy
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Britannia Awards 2017 | Photos
British Celebrities
We Crown Claire Foy Queen of the 2017 Britannia Awards
by Morgane Le Caer
BAFTA Breakthrough Winners 2017
British Celebrities
Meet This Year's BAFTA Breakthrough Brits: The Future of Film, TV, and Games
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds