The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked

According to a new survey, Peter Collinson's 1969 cult film The Italian Job is the greatest British film. Participants also praised Sir Michael Caine in his role as the film's Charlie Croker, putting the actor in the top spot for best British actor above the likes of Anthony Hopkins, Dame Judi Dench, and Helen Mirren. Contenders for the title of top film include The Full Monty at No. 2, Trainspotting coming in at No. 5, and J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone at No. 6.

The survey, performed by Vue Entertainment, surveyed 2,000 Brits and celebrates the relaunch of the cinema chain's Leicester Square location, which originally opened in 1938. Apparently, we watch an average of four films per month, and with a third of our favourite films being made on British soil, there's no denying that these films have defined British culture and, in turn, stolen the nation's hearts.

  1. The Italian Job
  2. The Full Monty
  3. Zulu
  4. Love Actually
  5. Trainspotting
  6. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
  7. Four Weddings and a Funeral
  8. The Bridge on the River Kwai
  9. Monty Python's Life of Brian
  10. Billy Elliot

    Holding the spot of No. 10, Billy Elliot introduced us to a young Jamie Bell.

  11. Lawrence of Arabia
  12. The Railway Children
  13. Shaun of the Dead
  14. The 39 Steps
  15. The King's Speech
  16. The Dam Busters
  17. Slumdog Millionaire
  18. Skyfall
  19. Monty Python and the Holy Grail
  20. A Clockwork Orange

    21. Edgar Wright's Shaun of the Dead, at No. 13, still remains a firm favourite 13 years on.

  21. 28 Days Later
  22. Notting Hill
  23. The Third Man
  24. Hot Fuzz
  25. Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
  26. Chariots of Fire
  27. 2001: A Space Odyssey
  28. This Is England
  29. The Ladykillers
  30. The Wicker Man

    31. This Is England was so popular that it inspired a TV miniseries four years after its 2006 release.

  31. Gandhi
  32. Get Carter
  33. Withnail & I
  34. Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
  35. The Theory of Everything
  36. Goldfinger
  37. Local Hero
  38. Kind Hearts and Coronets
  39. Kes
  40. Scum

    41. The 1987 cult black comedy Withnail & I proudly sits at No. 33.

  41. The Imitation Game
  42. Bend It Like Beckham
  43. Snatch
  44. The Long Good Friday
  45. Sense and Sensibility
  46. Carry on Doctor
  47. Carry on Camping
  48. A Fish Called Wanda
  49. Dr. No
  50. A Hard Day's Night
Image Source: Everett Collection
