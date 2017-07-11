The Best British Films of All Time
The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked
According to a new survey, Peter Collinson's 1969 cult film The Italian Job is the greatest British film. Participants also praised Sir Michael Caine in his role as the film's Charlie Croker, putting the actor in the top spot for best British actor above the likes of Anthony Hopkins, Dame Judi Dench, and Helen Mirren. Contenders for the title of top film include The Full Monty at No. 2, Trainspotting coming in at No. 5, and J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone at No. 6.
The survey, performed by Vue Entertainment, surveyed 2,000 Brits and celebrates the relaunch of the cinema chain's Leicester Square location, which originally opened in 1938. Apparently, we watch an average of four films per month, and with a third of our favourite films being made on British soil, there's no denying that these films have defined British culture and, in turn, stolen the nation's hearts.
- The Italian Job
- The Full Monty
- Zulu
- Love Actually
- Trainspotting
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
- Four Weddings and a Funeral
- The Bridge on the River Kwai
- Monty Python's Life of Brian
- Billy Elliot
- Lawrence of Arabia
- The Railway Children
- Shaun of the Dead
- The 39 Steps
- The King's Speech
- The Dam Busters
- Slumdog Millionaire
- Skyfall
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
- A Clockwork Orange
- 28 Days Later
- Notting Hill
- The Third Man
- Hot Fuzz
- Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
- Chariots of Fire
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- This Is England
- The Ladykillers
- The Wicker Man
- Gandhi
- Get Carter
- Withnail & I
- Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels
- The Theory of Everything
- Goldfinger
- Local Hero
- Kind Hearts and Coronets
- Kes
- Scum
- The Imitation Game
- Bend It Like Beckham
- Snatch
- The Long Good Friday
- Sense and Sensibility
- Carry on Doctor
- Carry on Camping
- A Fish Called Wanda
- Dr. No
- A Hard Day's Night
Holding the spot of No. 10, Billy Elliot introduced us to a young Jamie Bell.
Edgar Wright's Shaun of the Dead, at No. 13, still remains a firm favourite 13 years on.
This Is England was so popular that it inspired a TV miniseries four years after its 2006 release.
The 1987 cult black comedy Withnail & I proudly sits at No. 33.