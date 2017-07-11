The Top British Films of All Time, Ranked

According to a new survey, Peter Collinson's 1969 cult film The Italian Job is the greatest British film. Participants also praised Sir Michael Caine in his role as the film's Charlie Croker, putting the actor in the top spot for best British actor above the likes of Anthony Hopkins, Dame Judi Dench, and Helen Mirren. Contenders for the title of top film include The Full Monty at No. 2, Trainspotting coming in at No. 5, and J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone at No. 6.

The survey, performed by Vue Entertainment, surveyed 2,000 Brits and celebrates the relaunch of the cinema chain's Leicester Square location, which originally opened in 1938. Apparently, we watch an average of four films per month, and with a third of our favourite films being made on British soil, there's no denying that these films have defined British culture and, in turn, stolen the nation's hearts.