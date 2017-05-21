 Skip Nav
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France

The Cannes Film Festival is underway, and we've already been treated to some serious bombshell moments from stars like Natalie Portman, Emily Ratajkowski, Jessica Chastain, and Rihanna (oh yeah, and some great movies, too). While the red carpet has been full of artfully posed glamour girls and over-the-top style, there have also been a handful of fun, unexpected interactions between costars and unguarded moments in front of photographers. Keep reading to see all the best candids from Cannes!

Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Cannes Film Festival, Julianne Moore, Red Carpet, Rihanna, Michelle Williams
