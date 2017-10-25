 Skip Nav
Scary Movies
These Horror Films on Amazon Prime Video Will Leave You Terror-Stricken
British Celebrities
Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock Are a Match Made in Red Carpet Heaven
James Packer
Mariah Carey's Latest Move Is on a Level of Petty That We Didn't Even Know Existed
Watch the Best Ever Strictly Come Dancing Performances

With over a decade of Strictly Come Dancing behind us, we've enjoyed a lot of fun, drama, and incredible dancing across 15 series. This year has been no different, with a group of new celebrities bringing us all the usual drama, surprise eliminations, cute backstage moments, and mind-blowing ballroom and Latin performances. While we wait to see who'll snag the glitterball trophy this year, it's time to take a look back at some of the dances that have stuck in our heads over the years. From celeb dances to show dances, group performances to guest appearances, get ready for the very best of Strictly!

The Latin Dances: Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse's Samba
The Latin Dances: Mark Ramprakash and Karen Hardy's Salsa
The Latin Dances: Jill Halfpenny and Darren Bennett's Jive
The Latin Dances: Louisa Lytton and Vincent Simone's Jive
The Latin Dances: Jay McGuinness and Aliona Vilani's Jive
The Latin Dances: Matt Di Angelo and Flavia Cacace's Salsa
The Latin Dances: Jake Wood and Janette Manrara's Salsa
The Latin Dances: Caroline Flack and Pasha Kovalev's Salsa
The Tangos: Mark Ramprakash and Karen Hardy's Argentine Tango
The Tangos: Rachel Stevens and Vincent Simone's Argentine Tango
The Ballroom Dances: Harry Judd and Aliona Vilani's Quickstep
The Ballroom Dances: Kelly Brook and Brendan Cole's American Smooth
The Ballroom Dances: Emma Bunton and Darren Bennett's Paso Doble
The Ballroom Dances: Chelsee Healey and Pasha Kovalev's Quickstep
The Tangos: Kara Tointon and Artem Chigvintsev's Tango
The Ballroom Dances: Natalie Gumede and Artem Chigvintsev's American Smooth
The Ballroom Dances: Kara Tointon and Artem Chigvintsev's Viennese Waltz
The Ballroom Dances: Holly Valance and Artem Chigvintsev's Paso Doble
The Ballroom Dances: Abbey Clancy and Aljaz Skorjanec's Quickstep
The Ballroom Dances: Kimberley Walsh and Pasha Kovalev's Fusion
Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Brendan Cole's Charleston
The Show Dances: Tom Chambers and Camilla Dallerup's Show Dance
The Show Dances: Alesha Dixon and Matthew Cutler's Show Dance
The Show Dances: Natalie Gumede and Artem Chigvintsev's Show Dance
The Show Dances: Louis Smith and Flavia Cacace's Show Dance
The Exhibition Dances: The Champions Dance
The Exhibition Dances: When Strictly Met So You Think You Can Dance
The Exhibition Dances: Ian Waite and Darcey Bussell's Jive
The Exhibition Dances: Kristina the Evil Queen
The Exhibitions Dances: Crazy in Love
The Exhibition Dances: Movie Night
Latest Celebrity
