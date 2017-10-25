Watch the Best Ever Strictly Come Dancing Performances

With over a decade of Strictly Come Dancing behind us, we've enjoyed a lot of fun, drama, and incredible dancing across 15 series. This year has been no different, with a group of new celebrities bringing us all the usual drama, surprise eliminations, cute backstage moments, and mind-blowing ballroom and Latin performances. While we wait to see who'll snag the glitterball trophy this year, it's time to take a look back at some of the dances that have stuck in our heads over the years. From celeb dances to show dances, group performances to guest appearances, get ready for the very best of Strictly!