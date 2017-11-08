 Skip Nav
POPSUGAR UK Editors' Gift Guide: Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life

It's that time of the year again! As we head into the festive season, the POPSUGAR UK editors came together to curate the ultimate gift guide, and we can guarantee that these gifts will be a thrill to unwrap. Prepare to shop through the hottest presents for your BFFS, parents, siblings, significant others, and even coworkers, and don't hesitate to add some of these goodies to your own list to Santa!

And Other Stories Purses
Leather Travel Wallet
£45
from And Other Stories
Buy Now See more And Other Stories Purses
Hourglass
Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Lipstick - I've Kissed
£28
from Net-a-Porter
Buy Now See more Hourglass Lip Products
George @ ASDA Side & End Tables
Glass Top Geometric Side Table
£79
from George @ ASDA
Buy Now See more George @ ASDA Side & End Tables
The Curated Closet
£17
from waterstones.com
Buy Now
Missoma
18ct Gold Vermeil Interstellar Star Moonstone and Zircon Pave Necklace, Gold
£135
from John Lewis
Buy Now See more Missoma Necklaces
ASOS Makeup
Ciate Kiss Collection Snow Globe
£29
from ASOS
Buy Now See more ASOS Makeup
ASOS Pyjamas
Oysho Fluffy Cloud Pyjama Top
£26
from ASOS
Buy Now See more ASOS Pyjamas
Cherry Bombe cookbook
£22
from amazon.co.uk
Buy Now
Anthropologie Dottie Honey Pot
£20
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
Lulu Guinness
Women's Lips Phone Charger - Red
£35
from Mybag.com
Buy Now See more Lulu Guinness Tech Accessories
Jo Malone
Pomegranate noir home candle
£44
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Jo Malone Clothes and Shoes
Gotta Get Theroux This T-Shirt
£25
from limpetstore.com
Buy Now
La Perla
La Mia Perla 100ml
£90
from House of Fraser
Buy Now See more La Perla Fragrances
L'Occitane
Hand Cream Trio Collection
£22
from Marks and Spencer
Buy Now See more L'Occitane Hand Treatments
Aldo
Coviel faux-leather cross-body bag
£40 £27.98
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Aldo Women's Fashion
Anthropologie Too Suite Large Cake Stand
£48
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Embossed Leather Kenia Bag
£244.99
from Jules B
Buy Now See more MICHAEL Michael Kors Bags
And Other Stories Boots
Suede Zip Boots
£125
from And Other Stories
Buy Now See more And Other Stories Boots
The White Company
Cashmere Throw
£325
from The White Company
Buy Now See more The White Company Throws
Clarins
Festive Treats Eyes & Lips
£10
from House of Fraser
Buy Now See more Clarins Eye Makeup
M·A·C
MAC Snow Ball Mini Lipstick Kit - MAC Classics
£85
from John Lewis
Buy Now See more M·A·C Lipstick
Anthropologie Hiver Pie Dish
£30
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Bags
Pop & Suki Personalized Leather Camera Bag - Pink
US$195
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Bags
Glossier Sweatshirt
£50
from glossier.com
Buy Now
Oliver Bonas
Copper Pineapple Ice Bucket
£40
from Oliver Bonas
Buy Now See more Oliver Bonas Table Lamps
Elie Saab
Girl Of Now Eau de Parfum 50ml Set
£58
from House of Fraser
Buy Now See more Elie Saab Clothes and Shoes
Mansur Gavriel
Large leather shopper
£475
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Duffels & Totes
And Other Stories Scarves & Wraps
Ribbed Cashmere Scarf
£69
from And Other Stories
Buy Now See more And Other Stories Scarves & Wraps
Papa Bear Screwdrivers
£15
from firebox.com
Buy Now
Grey Ribbed Pyjama Jumpsuit
£20
from newlook.com
Buy Now
Tom Dixon
Brew Stove Top Coffee Maker
£135
from John Lewis
Buy Now See more Tom Dixon Home
Charlotte Tilbury
Luxury Lipstick Wardrobe
£220
from Charlotte Tilbury
Buy Now See more Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick
Anthropologie
Longwood iPad Stand
£44
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Tech Accessories
Zara Home Cat and Dog Set
£20
from zarahome.com
Buy Now
Oliver Bonas
Rose Quartz Book Ends
£60
from Oliver Bonas
Buy Now See more Oliver Bonas Home
TRIangle Facial Beauty Tool
£125
from cultbeauty.co.uk
Buy Now
Champagne-Infused Chocolates
£37.50
from fortnumandmason.com
Buy Now
The New York Times: 36 Hours Europe
£17
from amazon.co.uk
Buy Now
'Hangry' sandwich box
£8
from typo.com
Buy Now
Selfridges Women's Fashion
Hill And Friends Ladies Leopard Printed Classic Leopard-Printed Happy Bag
£550
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Selfridges Women's Fashion
Fred Perry
Pique Wash Bag
£45
from ASOS
Buy Now See more Fred Perry Bags
Measuring Cups
£26
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
Liberty Book
£10
from libertylondon.com
Buy Now
Topshop Purses
Skinny Dip **Tap Dat Card Holder by Skinnydip
£10
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Purses
Samantha Jones Necklace
£60
from lou-taylor.co.uk
Buy Now
George @ ASDA Drinkware Flutes
George Home Iridescent Champagne Flute Glasses - 2-pack
£7
from George @ ASDA
Buy Now See more George @ ASDA Drinkware Flutes
Glossier You Perfume
£45
from glossier.com
Buy Now
ASOS Knitwear
Micha Lounge Open Back Tie Detail Jumper
£32
from ASOS
Buy Now See more ASOS Knitwear
Anthropologie Hiver Loaf Pan
£26
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
