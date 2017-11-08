Best Gifts 2017
POPSUGAR UK Editors' Gift Guide: Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
It's that time of the year again! As we head into the festive season, the POPSUGAR UK editors came together to curate the ultimate gift guide, and we can guarantee that these gifts will be a thrill to unwrap. Prepare to shop through the hottest presents for your BFFS, parents, siblings, significant others, and even coworkers, and don't hesitate to add some of these goodies to your own list to Santa!
Leather Travel Wallet
£45
Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Lipstick - I've Kissed
£28
from Net-a-Porter
Glass Top Geometric Side Table
£79
from George @ ASDA
18ct Gold Vermeil Interstellar Star Moonstone and Zircon Pave Necklace, Gold
£135
Women's Lips Phone Charger - Red
£35
from Mybag.com
Pomegranate noir home candle
£44
Hand Cream Trio Collection
£22
from Marks and Spencer
Coviel faux-leather cross-body bag
£40 £27.98
Embossed Leather Kenia Bag
£244.99
from Jules B
Suede Zip Boots
£125
Cashmere Throw
£325
from The White Company
MAC Snow Ball Mini Lipstick Kit - MAC Classics
£85
Pop & Suki Personalized Leather Camera Bag - Pink
US$195
from Nordstrom
Copper Pineapple Ice Bucket
£40
from Oliver Bonas
Girl Of Now Eau de Parfum 50ml Set
£58
Large leather shopper
£475
from mytheresa
Ribbed Cashmere Scarf
£69
Luxury Lipstick Wardrobe
£220
from Charlotte Tilbury
Longwood iPad Stand
£44
from Anthropologie
Hill And Friends Ladies Leopard Printed Classic Leopard-Printed Happy Bag
£550
Skinny Dip **Tap Dat Card Holder by Skinnydip
£10
from Topshop
George Home Iridescent Champagne Flute Glasses - 2-pack
£7
from George @ ASDA
