There has long been a tradition of extravagant royal "push presents" over the generations — usually jewellery — and when Kate gave birth to Prince George, there was plenty of speculation as to what it would be. It seems as though the most likely candidate was a slim diamond eternity ring by Annoushka, which Kate started wearing alongside her wedding band and iconic sapphire early in 2014.

Sticking with the significant sapphires that he'd previously given her, for their third wedding anniversary it was reported that William gifted Kate with a designer watch embedded with one of the tiny blue stones. He presented her with the Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch just before they set off on their tour of Australia and New Zealand last year, and she wore it every day that they were away.