 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Best Man's Speech at Pippa's Wedding Sounds Like It Was Pretty Terrible
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift and More Send Condolences to the Victims of Ariana Grande's Concert Attack
Trending Topics
Ariana Grande Speaks Out After Tragic Manchester Concert Attack
British Celebrities
18 Celeb Couples Who Aren't Letting Height Difference Stand in the Way of Love

Best Man's Speech at Pippa Middleton's Wedding

The Best Man's Speech at Pippa's Wedding Sounds Like It Was Pretty Terrible

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in the English countryside on Saturday, but not every moment of their big day was perfect. After the Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister walked down the aisle in a gorgeous Giles Deacon dress, the couple headed to the Middleton family's estate for the reception. Just as the night's festivities were really kicking into gear, James's best man, Justin Johannsen, delivered a 10-minute speech to the 300 guests. According to E! News, Justin began his speech at around 11:30 p.m., which started off with innocently thanking everyone for coming. Things took an unfortunate turn, however, when he compared Pippa to James's dog (not kidding). Justin brought up "the love of James' life," whom he called "beautiful, energetic, loyal, and soft-mouthed," adding that she "comes on command" and has a "great behind." "But that's enough about James's spaniel," he said. "I'm here to talk about James's love, Pippa."

Related
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side

He went on to poke fun at Pippa's prewedding workouts, saying, "First, some messages from those who couldn't be here today: 'Wish Pippa the best with the hair. We have really enjoyed seeing you and how you have mastered interpretive dance. Don't forget to buttock clench on the star jumps.' That's from Steve and the gang at the Crazy Feet dance studio in Soho." He also touched on his fear of losing the rings, saying, "James doesn't know this but I have a habit of losing things. Not often, but they are usually quite expensive. I resolved to keep them on my person the entire time that they were in my custody. We both got up for a run early this morning and James jokingly asked if the rings were on my person. I had them in a shower cap tucked in my shorts. He said, 'Really? In a shower cap? I don't want that in my head when I am putting the ring on Pippa's finger in the church.' I'm sure it wasn't on your mind in the church, but it's on your mind now. Sorry, Pippa.'"

Related
The Duchess of Cambridge Gives Princess Charlotte a Flower Girl Pep Talk at Pippa's Wedding

Despite the cringeworthy jokes, Justin also made sure to talk about Pippa and James's love story. "I think I can say for everyone, that you look stunning," he said while addressing Pippa directly. "The image of perfection. I know that James first fell in love with your gutsiness and your spirit and then succumbed to your beauty. You make James extremely happy. You have a voir la joie that warms the hearts of everyone who knows you, and you have won the heart of the best man that I know."

Image Source: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo
Join the conversation
James MatthewsThe British RoyalsThe RoyalsPippa MiddletonCelebrity Weddings
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Grace Van Cutsem
The Royals
Whoa, the Grumpy Royal Flower Girl Looks Totally Different Now!
by Lucy Kenny
Was Meghan Markle at Pippa Middleton's Wedding?
Meghan Markle
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
The Royals
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews's Romance Is Over a Decade in the Making
by Quinn Keaney
Prince William Quotes About Prince George May 2017
The Royals
4 Things Prince George Is Really Into Right Now
by Monica Sisavat
Best Pictures of Kate Middleton in 2017
The Royals
Proof That the Duchess of Cambridge Is Having a Pretty Flawless Year
by Kelsie Gibson
Pippa Middleton Wedding Pictures
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
by Caitlin Hacker
George and Charlotte at Pippa Middleton's Wedding Pictures
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Gives Princess Charlotte a Flower Girl Pep Talk at Pippa's Wedding
by Caitlin Hacker
Pippa Middleton Wedding Style
Style
13 Hints We've Already Been Given About Pippa Middleton's Wedding Style
by Lucy Kenny
Andrew Lincoln Was in Princess Diana's Funeral
The Royals
How The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln Played a Part in Princess Diana's Funeral
by Brittney Stephens
Duchess Kate Alexander McQueen Dress at Pippa's Wedding
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Wore a Very Special Dress to Her Sister Pippa's Wedding
by Sarah Wasilak
Who Is Pippa Middleton's Fiance?
James Matthews
4 Quick Facts About Pippa Middleton's Future Husband, James Matthews
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds