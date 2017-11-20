Best Pictures From the 2017 American Music Awards
70+ AMAs Pictures That Pretty Much Put You Front Row at the Show
The 2017 American Music Awards took over LA on Sunday night, bringing a bevy of amazing looks, hot performances, heartfelt speeches, and cute, candid moments between some of the music industry's brightest stars. Host Tracee Ellis Ross nailed her big gig, while her famous mum, the iconic Diana Ross, was honoured with a lifetime achievement award and gave an epic performance of her biggest hits. There were also a handful of sweet moments between Pink, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, and more. Keep reading to see all the best photos from the night!
