These Photos From the BET Awards Are All You Need to Feel Like You Were There
These Photos From the BET Awards Are All You Need to Feel Like You Were There

The BET Awards took over LA's Microsoft Theater on Sunday night, bringing out some of music's brightest names. Between an energetic performance by Bruno Mars and a powerful speech from humanitarian award recipient Chance the Rapper, it was definitely worth watching. But for those who missed it, keep reading to see the best moments from the night!

BET AwardsAward SeasonRed Carpet
