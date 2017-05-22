Best Pictures From the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Don't Want to Miss
The Billboard Music Awards rolled through Las Vegas on Sunday night, bringing a bevy of hot stars from the world of music, movies, and TV. The red carpet was full of both glamorous and over-the-top sexy looks, while the night's winners included Drake, Beyoncé, The Chainsmokers, and Cher, who took home the Icon Award after epic performances of her hits. Even if you followed the big show, you still may have missed these candid shots from inside. Scroll through to see them all now.