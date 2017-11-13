 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe Have a Whole Host of Heart-Warming Moments
Kristofer Hivju
Khal Drogo — Err, Jason Momoa — Just Reunited With His Game of Thrones Family
Christmas
The Christmas Adverts Are Finally Here, and It's Time to Choose a Favourite
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
23 Photos That Completely Capture the MTV EMAs

The MTV Europe Music Awards went down in London on Sunday, bringing out some of the hottest artists from around the globe. Between host Rita Ora showing up in her "dressing gown" on the red carpet and stellar performances from Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Kesha, and even Eminem, the show did not disappoint. Just in case you missed it, we've rounded the best photos from the big event.

Related
Stars Brought Their A Game to the MTV EMA Awards
Pictured: Lana Del Rey and Demi Lovato
Pictured: Rita Ora
Pictured: Eminem
Pictured: Hailey Baldwin
Pictured: Rita Ora
Pictured: The Edge, Bono, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.
Pictured: Demi Lovato
Pictured: Zara Larsson
Pictured: Eminem
Pictured: Stormzy
Pictured: Demi Lovato
Pictured: Natalie Dormer
Pictured: Shawn Mendes
Pictured: French Montana
Pictured: Liam Payne and Hailey Baldwin
Pictured: Camila Cabello
Pictured: Jared Leto and Rita Ora
Pictured: Nathalie Emmanuel
Pictured: Liam Payne
Pictured: Shawn Mendes
Pictured: Camila Cabello
Pictured: Brad Wilk, Tom Morello, and Chuck D.
Pictured: Kesha
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
MTV EMAsAward SeasonRed Carpet
Award Season
Carrie Underwood Fought Back Tears Paying Tribute to the Las Vegas Shooting Victims at the CMAs
by Terry Carter
What Is Black Mirror's "San Junipero" Episode About?
Award Season
Emmys: Why Black Mirror's "San Junipero" Is Such a Big F*cking Deal
by Andrea Reiher
Carrie Underwood's Donald Trump Joke at the 2017 CMA Awards
Award Season
​Carrie Underwood Breaks CMAs Rules by Completely Roasting ​Donald Trump
by Kelsie Gibson
Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone at Governors Awards 2017
Award Season
Jennifer Lawrence, Ultimate Jokester, Hilariously Photobombs Emma Stone
by Kelsie Gibson
Nicole Kidman Talks About Adult Children 2017
Award Season
Nicole Kidman Made a Point to Acknowledge Her Adult Children in a Post-Emmys Interview
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds