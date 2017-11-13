23 Photos That Completely Capture the MTV EMAs

The MTV Europe Music Awards went down in London on Sunday, bringing out some of the hottest artists from around the globe. Between host Rita Ora showing up in her "dressing gown" on the red carpet and stellar performances from Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Kesha, and even Eminem, the show did not disappoint. Just in case you missed it, we've rounded the best photos from the big event.



