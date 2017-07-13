This French Actor Is the Perfect Mix Between Jamie Dornan and Henry Cavill

If you asked us to choose between the devilishly handsome Jamie Dornan and the gorgeous Henry Cavill, we wouldn't be able to give you an answer. But, happily for us, we've recently come across a French actor who's the perfect mix between the two stars. His name? Kevin Mischel.

Although new to the acting scene — so far, we've only seen him in Divines, a French film which won 3 César awards in 2017 — Kevin has managed to catch everyone's attention. These past few months, he has worked on a couple of new projects, including the latest Louis Vuitton campaign alongside Catherine Deneuve and Sophie Turner. It might be time we brushed up on our French!