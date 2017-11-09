 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Once Again, Kate Moss Had More Fun Than Anyone at the Party
Chloë Grace Moretz
Chloë and Brooklyn Don Matching Outfits For Their First Public Outing Since Getting Back Together
British Celebrities
Two Harry Potter Stars Were Honoured by the Queen This Week
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Best Pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2017 — So Far!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge always look royally in love, but they have been extra affectionate this year. Aside from showing rare PDA at public events, the two had major heart eyes for each other while travelling around the globe for official royal visits. And their sweet moments are only going to get better from here: the pair is expecting their third child! While we are eager for even more family moments with Prince George and Princess Charlotte before the arrival of their little one, we also love seeing these two share moments on their own. See their best appearances ahead.

Related
These Pictures of the Royal Family in 2017 Are Fit For a Postcard
They Went Back to Paris
They Were Front and Centre For the London Marathon
They Shined Bright in the City of Lights
They Were the Centre of Attention at the BAFTA Awards
They Watched Trooping the Colour With Their Family
They Drank Pints of Guinness on St. Patrick's Day
They Attended an Easter Service With the Royal Family
They Brought Along George and Charlotte For Their Royal Tour
They Gave Each Other Loving Glances in Berlin
They Showed Rare PDA in Germany
They Shared a Laugh in Poland
They Got Dolled Up For the Royal Ascot
They Cheered at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship
They Had Heart Eyes For Each Other at a Rugby Match
They Honoured Princess Diana on the Eve of the 20th Anniversary of Her Death
They Supported World Mental Health Day
They Had a Casual Chat With Paddington Bear
They Showed Sweet PDA During a Graduation Ceremony
They Sipped Drinks at the Queen's Birthday Party
They Looked Picture-Perfect in Germany
They Attempted to Make Pretzels in a German Market
They Got Lost in Each Other's Eyes at a Dinner Reception
They Showed Off Their Adorable Family
They Bonded With Kids
They Supported the Heads Together Campaign
They Gave Spiderman a High Five
They Matched in Blue Blazers
They Laughed at Each Other's Jokes
They Looked So in Love
Kate Helped Will With His Cake Cutting Skills
They Raced Each Other
19
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017The British RoyalsCelebrity CouplesThe RoyalsPrince WilliamKate Middleton
The Royals
Princess Diana's London: Her Favourite Spots and Her Secret Social Life
by Marcia Moody
Where Does Prince Harry Live?
The Royals
All the Places Prince Harry Has Lived From Birth Through to Today
by Marcia Moody
Kate Middleton at Place2Be School Leaders Forum 2017
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Has Started Dropping Prince George Off at School After Missing His First Day
by Kelsie Gibson
Kate Middleton Style Evolution
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Look Didn't Happen Overnight — Here's the Proof
by Marcia Moody
Kate Middleton at Anna Freud Centre Gala Dinner 2017
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge Gives a Glimpse of Her Growing Belly During a Charity Gala
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds