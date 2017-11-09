Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton 2017
The Best Pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2017 — So Far!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge always look royally in love, but they have been extra affectionate this year. Aside from showing rare PDA at public events, the two had major heart eyes for each other while travelling around the globe for official royal visits. And their sweet moments are only going to get better from here: the pair is expecting their third child! While we are eager for even more family moments with Prince George and Princess Charlotte before the arrival of their little one, we also love seeing these two share moments on their own. See their best appearances ahead.
