 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
10 Movie Romances That Will Make You Want a Summer Fling
True Stories
The True Story Behind Orange Is the New Black
The Royals
You'll Never Believe What This Royal Wedding Bridesmaid Looks Like Now
Evergreen
Why Jennifer Lopez's Relationship With Diddy Took Her "Whole Life in a Tailspin"
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 12  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
10 Movie Romances That Will Make You Want a Summer Fling

Summer is here, and if you're not excited about watching new movies or Summer TV, it's time to go back to some old, romantic favorites. If you're hoping to have your own Summer fling, you can first get inspired by these 10 film couples as the weather gets warmer. Each provides that giddy first-time feeling, from young puppy love (My Girl) to a more grown-up attraction (Dirty Dancing). Enjoy, and try not to get too overheated!

Related
20 Steamy Summer Romance Movies to Stream on Netflix Now

Previous Next
10 Movie Romances That Will Make You Want a Summer Fling originally posted on POPSUGAR Entertainment News
Join the conversation
MoviesBuzz SlideshowSummer
Join The Conversation
littlemunchkin littlemunchkin 6 years
My Girl...that film gets me everytime :-(
Best of 2016
These 2016 Romance Movies Are Equal Parts Sweet and Steamy
by Macy Cate Williams
Big Age Differences in Movies
Movies
He's How Much Older?! The Biggest Onscreen Age Differences
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Kate Middleton Best Style Moments
The Royals
The Duchess of Cambridge's 10 Biggest Style-Defining Moments
by Sarah Wasilak
Costume Design by Joanna Johnston in Allied Film
Allied
Allied Is Worth a Trip to the Cinema For the Costumes Alone
by Lucy Kenny
CrossFit Tips For Losing Belly Fat
Diet Tips
A CrossFit Coach Says This Is the Best Way to Lose Belly Fat
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds