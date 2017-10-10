Surfer Bethany Hamilton Is Expecting Her Second Child!

 Skip Nav
Bethany Hamilton is going to be a mum again! The surfer and her husband, Adam Dirks, are expecting their second child, as they revealed in a sweet Instagram video on Sunday. In the clip, the couple's son, Tobias, gives his new sibling a kiss by going over to his mum and planting an adorable peck on her belly. "More than thankful to share our joyous news!!! #babyinthere #babyonboard✨🎉❤️," the 27-year-old wrote. She also took to Twitter not long after she shared the exciting news to thank her fans for their support:

Bethany, who made headlines in 2003 when she lost her arm in a shark attack, tied the knot with Adam in Hawaii in August 2013, and they welcomed Tobias less than two years later. If their announcement video says anything, it's that Tobias is going to be a doting and adorable big brother. Congrats to the growing family!

Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity Pregnancies
