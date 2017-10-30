Grey's Anatomy May Have Lost 2 Stars, but It Just Gained a One Tree Hill Veteran

There's another new face coming to Grey's Anatomy! This week, The Hollywood Reporter exclusively revealed that One Tree Hill alum Bethany Joy Lenz had joined the cast for a guest arc in season 14. While details about Bethany's character are currently being kept under wraps, we do know she's playing someone named Jenny. This week's episode marked departures for Dr. Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) and Megan Hunt (Abigail Spencer), which come just after the season 13 farewells to Stephanie Edwards (Jerrika Hinton) and Eliza Minnick (Marika Domińczyk). Clearly, we're in dire need of some fresh faces.

As for the role of this new "Jenny" character, we can only speculate. There's a chance she's coming on the show with a particularly riveting new patient case, meaning she could add a lot of emotional and professional drama to the hospital environment. There's also the chance Lenz will play a new doctor . . . perhaps a replacement for Riggs? Whatever part she may play, it's clear we're in for a new set of dramatic circumstances as season 14 continues to unfold. Let's just hope she's not a part of an umpteenth tumour plot, because we've had enough of those.