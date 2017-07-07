 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Live For Drama? You'll Love This Graph of the Betrayals on Game of Thrones
The Royals
How Well Do the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge Really Get Along?
Dwayne Johnson
20 Times Dwayne Johnson's Rock-Hard Muscles Almost Broke Open His Shirt
Matt Bomer
You'll Get a Toothache Looking at These Sweet Photos of Matt Bomer and His Husband

Betrayals on Game of Thrones Infographic

Live For Drama? You'll Love This Graph of the Betrayals on Game of Thrones

Nothing quite proves the phrase "when you play the game of thrones, you win or you die" quite like the incessant connivery and betrayal on Game of Thrones. Dedicated fans know it's true: they might as well rename King's Landing "Backstabbersville." And to be honest, after more than half a decade of the HBO hit series, it can be a little tough to keep track of exactly who has betrayed whom over the course of the series . . . which is why Venngage created an infographic to help us keep the drama straight.

You might not remember back when Jaime betrayed his lover-slash-sister Cersei, or when Catelyn Stark went behind her own son's back to serve her own interests. But with this handy diagram of drama, you don't have to recall it all off the top of your head. Check out the full-size infographic to catch up on your backstabbing before the show's season seven premiere — honestly, it might be useful to print it out and have it on hand during each episode!

We can't wait to see what sort of delicious drama unfold in the new episodes; hopefully, Littlefinger is paid back in kind for his hand in all of the show's betrayals (of which there are MANY).

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
InfographicHBOGame Of ThronesTV
Join The Conversation
Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage's Role as Husband Might Be Our Favourite — Sorry, Tyrion Lannister
by Kelsie Gibson
Jon and Sansa Should Get Married on Game of Thrones
HBO
Why Jon and Sansa Should Get Married on Game of Thrones
by Erin Hurley
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Game of Thrones Season 7 Picture Theories
Theories
15 Very Important Things the New Game of Thrones Pictures Tell Us
by Ryan Roschke
Andrew Garfield Talking About Being Gay
LGBTQ
Dear Andrew Garfield: You Can't Be Gay "Without the Physical Act"
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds