 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
We Crown Claire Foy Queen of the 2017 Britannia Awards
Horror
10 Beyond Disturbing Horror Movies That Have Made People Faint
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena May Be Back Together
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Bette Midler Just Outdid Herself With This Freakishly Good Marie Antoinette Costume

We thought there was no way Bette Midler could top her Winifred Sanderson Halloween costume from last year, but it looks like we were dead wrong. On Monday, the actress showed up to her annual NYC Halloween bash, benefiting the New York Restoration Project, dressed up as none other than Marie Antoinette. From the hair to the makeup to the outfit, everything about Bette's getup was absolute perfection. Heidi Klum better watch out, because it looks like there's a new queen of Halloween in town.

Related
We're Already Blown Away by These Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Bette Midler Just Outdid Herself With This Freakishly Good Marie Antoinette Costume
Bette Midler Just Outdid Herself With This Freakishly Good Marie Antoinette Costume
Bette Midler Just Outdid Herself With This Freakishly Good Marie Antoinette Costume
Bette Midler Just Outdid Herself With This Freakishly Good Marie Antoinette Costume
Bette Midler Just Outdid Herself With This Freakishly Good Marie Antoinette Costume
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween Costumes For WomenPop Culture Halloween CostumesCelebrity Halloween CostumesBette MidlerHalloween CostumesHalloween
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds