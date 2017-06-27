Beyoncé Had 1 of the Most Memorable BET Awards Speeches — Even Though She Wasn't There

honored 2 accept queen Bey's @bet award this evening 👑🐝we love you very much @beyonce, thank u for your light x being an inspiration to us ✨ pic.twitter.com/L9JcdvuuEd — chloe x halle (@chloeandhalle) June 26, 2017

Beyoncé may have been too busy with her newborn twins to attend the BET Awards on Sunday, but she still managed to have one of the biggest moments of the night. After she nabbed the viewers' choice award for Lemonade's "Sorry," the singer's protégés, Chloe x Halle, took to the stage to deliver her speech. "Thank you BET for this award and your tremendous support of Lemonade," she said in a prepared statement. "This has been a journey of love, of celebrating our culture, honouring the past, and approaching the present and future with hope and resolve."

Aside from thanking her team and dedicated Beyhive, she also gave a special shout-out to her mum for being her "biggest, biggest teacher and consistent influence." Even though it was the first time Bey has spoken out since giving birth, she made sure to stay mum about the arrival of her twins, saying, "Thank you to my entire family for so much love."