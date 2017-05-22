Don't Waste Another Second Before Looking at Beyoncé's Stunning Baby Shower Photos

 Skip Nav
Beyoncé is savouring every moment of being pregnant with her twins. A few days after her adorable Mother's Day celebrations with Blue Ivy, Bey and husband Jay Z hosted an elaborate baby shower with all of their closest friends. Dubbed the "Carter Push Party," people like LaLa, Serena Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Bey in a lavish tent filled with food and colourful pillows. The 35-year-old "Formation" singer later posted a handful of truly stunning photos from her fun-filled day on Instagram. With her hair wrapped up and adorned with flowers and her belly decorated with a temporary tattoo, she's never looked more beautiful. Of course, it wouldn't be a true party without a little fun from the joke-loving Ms. Tina, who re-created her daughter's epic birth announcement photo (you know the one!) and shared it on Instagram. Check out all the best photos from the day below!

Beyoncé Announced That She's Having Twins, and Twitter Had an Instant Meltdown

Latest Celebrity
