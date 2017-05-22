Beyonce's Baby Shower Photos May 2017
Don't Waste Another Second Before Looking at Beyoncé's Stunning Baby Shower Photos
Beyoncé is savouring every moment of being pregnant with her twins. A few days after her adorable Mother's Day celebrations with Blue Ivy, Bey and husband Jay Z hosted an elaborate baby shower with all of their closest friends. Dubbed the "Carter Push Party," people like LaLa, Serena Williams, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams joined Bey in a lavish tent filled with food and colourful pillows. The 35-year-old "Formation" singer later posted a handful of truly stunning photos from her fun-filled day on Instagram. With her hair wrapped up and adorned with flowers and her belly decorated with a temporary tattoo, she's never looked more beautiful. Of course, it wouldn't be a true party without a little fun from the joke-loving Ms. Tina, who re-created her daughter's epic birth announcement photo (you know the one!) and shared it on Instagram. Check out all the best photos from the day below!