 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Beyoncé Rocks a Bikini While Cuddling Up to Blue Ivy on Memorial Day
Star Wars The Last Jedi
8 Glorious Spoilers We Just Learned About Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Royals
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana
Couples
We've Lost Count of Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's Adorable Moments

Beyonce and Blue Ivy Memorial Day Instagram Picture 2017

Beyoncé Rocks a Bikini While Cuddling Up to Blue Ivy on Memorial Day

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyoncé is getting in some quality one-on-one time with Blue Ivy before the arrival of her twins. On Memorial Day, the singer showed off their sweet mother-daughter bond in a precious snap. Wearing a blue bikini and matching sheer cover-up, Bey gave fans a sweet glimpse of her growing baby bump as she pulled her 5-year-old in close for a kiss. Blue looked equally patriotic as she donned a red, white, and blue one-piece, a blue fedora, and a gold temporary tattoo. The expectant mother certainly hasn't been shy about documenting her pregnancy since she announced the exciting news in February. Most recently, she shared snaps from her colourful and star-studded baby shower on social media.

Join the conversation
Blue Ivy CarterCelebrity BikiniMemorial DayCelebrity KidsCelebrity InstagramsBeyoncé KnowlesCelebrity Pregnancies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Ivy Park
Did Beyoncé Just Reveal She's Having Boys?
by Natalie Rivera
Beyonce at Wearable Art Gala 2017
Baby Bump
If Beyoncé Doesn't Go to the Met Gala, Her Latest Appearance Makes Up For It
by Caitlin Hacker
Beyonce Preggers T-Shirt
Celebrity Maternity Style
Just in Case You Forgot Beyoncé Is Pregnant, It Says So on Her Shirt
by Marina Liao
Celebrity quotes
Oops! Serena Williams's Pregnancy Announcement Was Actually an Accident
by Monica Sisavat
Beyonce Ordering Food at a Restaurant Meme 2017
Humour
Naturally, Beyoncé Ordering Food at a Restaurant Has Become a Meme
by Brittney Stephens
Selena Gomez Wearing a Swimsuit
Summer Fashion
15 Selena Gomez Bikinigrams That Inspired us to Throw on a Swimsuit
by Sarah Wasilak
13 Pieces That Are Perfect For the Bank Holiday Weekend — and the Rest of the Summer, Too
Summer Fashion
13 Pieces That Are Perfect For the Bank Holiday Weekend — and the Rest of the Summer, Too
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Adele's Beyonce Impression at Melbourne Concert 2017
Viral Videos
Beyoncé Would Be Crazy in Love With Adele's Impression of Her
by Monica Sisavat
Gigi Hadid's Palm Tree Bikini August 2016
Summer Fashion
Gigi Hadid's Bikini Print Is So Obvious, We Should Have Been Wearing It Years Ago
by Sarah Wasilak
ABCs of Beyonce Dance Video 2017
Dance Videos
This Divine Dance Video Will School You in the ABCs of Beyoncé's Best Moves
by Brittney Stephens
Emily Ratajkowski Mother's Day Bikini Instagram
Celebrity Bikini
Emily Ratajkowski and Her Mama Updated Their Bikinis With the Smartest Accessory
by Sarah Wasilak
Chrissy Teigen Bikini Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2017
Celebrity Bikini
Chrissy Teigen Wanted to Wear a 1-Piece For Her Sports Illustrated Shoot — Until She Saw This Bikini
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds