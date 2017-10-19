 Skip Nav
Beyoncé's Family Costumes Are Always on Another Level

While thousands of people across the world look forward to dressing up as Beyoncé for Halloween each year, the "Formation" singer is a master of churning out a number of iconic, memorable ensembles for her whole family (especially 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy). Whether it's an adorable tribute to Janet and Michael Jackson or Barbie and Ken realness, there's no question that the Knowles-Carter family slays every year. We can't wait to see what they debut this year, now that there are two more family members to dress up! Take a peek at their best costumes so far.

Beyoncé's Family Costumes Are Always on Another Level
2014 — Frida Kahlo and Jean-Michel Basquiat
