The Wait Is Over and the World Is Brighter: Beyonce Has Given Birth to Twins!

According to multiple sources, Beyoncé and Jay Z have welcomed their twins into the world! Although the couple has yet to officially confirm the news, Us Weekly reports that the long-awaited twins were born earlier this week. The twins mark the second and third children for the two, who became parents in January 2012 with the birth of their daughter, Blue Ivy.

Beyoncé revealed her pregnancy with an epic photo shoot back in February, and since then, the internet has been rife with rumours, speculation, and theories about when the little ones would actually arrive. After cancelling her scheduled Coachella appearance in April, fans (including us) went crazy dissecting her social media posts for clues as to what the sex of the babies would be based on the colours of her outfits, significance of her jewellery, and all those peace signs she threw up in photos. Luckily, the wait is finally over! Congrats to Beyoncé and Jay Z on their growing family, and to Blue Ivy for becoming a big sister!

Image Source: Getty / Lester Cohen
Celebrity KidsBlue CarterJay ZBeyoncé Knowles
