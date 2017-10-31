 Skip Nav
We Crown Claire Foy Queen of the 2017 Britannia Awards
You Might Be Feeling Peaky When You See How Dapper Cillian Murphy Looks
See Every Glamorous Arrival at the Pride of Britain Awards
We Only Have 1 Word For Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Halloween Costume: Iconic

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Halloween costumes are always on another level, and this year was no exception. On Sunday, the music power couple attended pal Kelly Rowland's Halloween bash dressed up as none other than the late Notorious B.I.G. and Lil' Kim. From Beyoncé's Chanel suspenders to the mole above her lip, Beyoncé had Lil' Kim's look from Missy Elliot's "The Rain" music video down pat. Not to be outdone by his wife, JAY-Z also perfected Biggie's iconic look in a red leather jacket, a black cap, and a cane. Hopefully Beyoncé treats us to even more photos on her blog soon!

We're Already Blown Away by These Celebrity Halloween Costumes

