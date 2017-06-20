 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Beyoncé and Jay Z: A Detailed Timeline of Their Private Yet Prominent Romance
British Celebrities
All Eyes Were on Laura Haddock at Her Premiere, Including Her Husband's
Summer 2017
40 Jams You Need For the Perfect Summer 2017 Soundtrack
The Royals
All of the Duchess of Cambridge's Sweetest Mum Moments With Princess Charlotte
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Beyoncé and Jay Z: A Detailed Timeline of Their Private Yet Prominent Romance

There is no doubt that Beyoncé and Jay Z are music's power couple. Over the course of nearly two decades, the pair has done everything from collaborate on music together to start a family. While their relationship hasn't always been drama-free, Beyoncé and Jay have managed to come out on top and certainly seem committed to one another. Keep reading to see when Beyoncé and Jay fell in love, got married, became parents, and everything else that happened in between.

Related
We Made a Family Scrapbook For Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy, Because Why Not

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity CouplesJay ZBeyoncé Knowles
Join The Conversation
Award Season
Beyoncé Released a New Song With Jay Z and DJ Khaled Before the Grammys Were Even Over
by Quinn Keaney
Duchess of Cambridge and Charlotte Trooping the Colour 2017
The Royals
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
by Brittney Stephens
Did Beyonce and Jay Z Have a Wedding?
Celebrity Facts
9 Little-Known Facts About Beyoncé and Jay Z's Wedding
by Brittney Stephens
Beyonce With Jay Z and Blue Ivy at NBA All-Star Game 2017
Celebrity Kids
Blue Ivy Might Not Be as Big of a Basketball Fan as Beyoncé and Jay Z
by Brittney Stephens
Tips to Help Morning Workouts Happen
Workout Motivation
7 Hacks to Ensure You Wake Up and Work Out!
by Susi May
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds