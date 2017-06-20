Beyoncé and Jay Z: A Detailed Timeline of Their Private Yet Prominent Romance

There is no doubt that Beyoncé and Jay Z are music's power couple. Over the course of nearly two decades, the pair has done everything from collaborate on music together to start a family. While their relationship hasn't always been drama-free, Beyoncé and Jay have managed to come out on top and certainly seem committed to one another. Keep reading to see when Beyoncé and Jay fell in love, got married, became parents, and everything else that happened in between.