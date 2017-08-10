Beyoncé Has Curves For Days While Catching a Kendrick Lamar Concert

 Skip Nav
Beyoncé has curves for days, and she isn't afraid to flaunt them. Nearly two months after giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir, the singer, who is also mum to Blue Ivy, took some time off from baby duty to attend Kendrick Lamar's concert in LA on Sunday. Of course, in true Beyoncé form, the night wouldn't be complete without an impromptu photo shoot. Rocking a pair of black daisy dukes and a cropped yellow t-shirt, Queen Bey showed off her toned legs and flat stomach as she posed for the camera. Seriously, get ready to have your jaw drop to the floor.

