This Beyoncé Dance Video Is So Sexy, It'll Make You Want to Be a Naughty Girl

It's been 14 years since Beyoncé released "Naughty Girl," but the uncontrollably sexy sound never gets old. Bobby Newberry, a choreographer at LA's Millennium Dance Complex, just did the impossible and made the song even steamier with this group dance routine. While it's obvious no one does it like Queen Bey, these dancers are coming pretty close to her level of seductiveness. If only we had their moves back in 2003 for some epic house party booty popping.