 Skip Nav
American Horror Story
Here's the Cast of American Horror Story: Cult So Far
The Royals
Prince Philip Missed Charles's Birth, and 11 More Things You Didn't Know About Him
British Celebrities
Louis Tomlinson Confirms That He and Zayn Malik Are "Mates Again, I Suppose"

Beyonce "Naughty Girl" Dance Video

This Beyoncé Dance Video Is So Sexy, It'll Make You Want to Be a Naughty Girl

It's been 14 years since Beyoncé released "Naughty Girl," but the uncontrollably sexy sound never gets old. Bobby Newberry, a choreographer at LA's Millennium Dance Complex, just did the impossible and made the song even steamier with this group dance routine. While it's obvious no one does it like Queen Bey, these dancers are coming pretty close to her level of seductiveness. If only we had their moves back in 2003 for some epic house party booty popping.

Join the conversation
Dance VideosViral VideosNostalgiaBeyoncé Knowles
Join The Conversation
Dance Videos
Holy Sh*t, These Dancers Absolutely Slay the Nicki Minaj "Swish Swish" Verse
by Laura Marie Meyers
Why Did Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton Stop Being Friends?
Celebrity Friendships
The Mysterious and Dramatic End to Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Friendship
by Monica Sisavat
Woman Shares How to Stop Eating Your Feelings
Body Positivity
She Hates Working Out, but 1 Mentality Helped This Woman Lose Half Her Body Weight
by Perri Konecky
Did Beyonce Name Sir Carter After Sir John?
Baby Names
Did Beyoncé Name One of the Twins After Her Makeup Artist?
by Alaina Demopoulos
Beauty and the Beast Disney River Cruise
Adventures by Disney
This Beauty and the Beast Disney Cruise Takes You to Belle's Provincial Town
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds