Will Beyonce Play Nala in the Lion King Reboot?
5 Reasons Beyoncé Will Slay as Nala in the Upcoming Lion King Reboot
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
5 Reasons Beyoncé Will Slay as Nala in the Upcoming Lion King Reboot
As a resident Beyoncé superfan here at POPSUGAR, it makes sense that I would be the one to have strong feelings about the news that Queen Bey will be playing Nala in the upcoming Lion King reboot. When I think of a powerful, seductive lioness, Beyoncé is the first person who pops into my mind. Her fierce dance moves and take-no-sh*t female anthems could make even the toughest lion cower. Bey also has a sweet and sensual side, which I believe makes her the perfect person to play a feline queen like Nala. Are you still not convinced? Read on to see five reasons Beyoncé will slay as Nala in the reboot, then check out the rest of the impressive cast.
0previous images
-26more images