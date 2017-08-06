Beyoncé Flaunts Her Postbaby Body at a Skating Rink in Playful New Video

Beyonce Rollerskating Rink Video on Instagram
Beyoncé is enjoying her curvy postbaby figure, and she's not afraid to let the world know it. The 35-year-old singer, who welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter on June 13, uploaded a cheeky video of herself rollerskating at the World on Wheels skating rink in Venice, California, early Sunday morning. Queen Bey, who was there with hubby JAY-Z, chose the perfect song, ("Caroline" by Aminé), to go along with the silly Instagram video which talks about a woman being "fine as hell" and "thick as f*ck". Yep, it's safe to say the "Feelin' Myself" singer is doing just that. We just have one question, though: what's your Snapchat, Bey?!