Beyoncé Flaunts Her Postbaby Body at a Skating Rink in Playful New Video

Beyoncé is enjoying her curvy postbaby figure, and she's not afraid to let the world know it. The 35-year-old singer, who welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter on June 13, uploaded a cheeky video of herself rollerskating at the World on Wheels skating rink in Venice, California, early Sunday morning. Queen Bey, who was there with hubby JAY-Z, chose the perfect song, ("Caroline" by Aminé), to go along with the silly Instagram video which talks about a woman being "fine as hell" and "thick as f*ck". Yep, it's safe to say the "Feelin' Myself" singer is doing just that. We just have one question, though: what's your Snapchat, Bey?!

