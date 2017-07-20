 Skip Nav
The Internet Responds to Beyoncé's Whitewashed Wax Figure With a Collective "WTF?!"
Beyonce Wax Figure Twitter Reactions

The Internet Responds to Beyoncé's Whitewashed Wax Figure With a Collective "WTF?!"

Whereas Kylie Jenner's wax figure is a spot-on duplicate of her, one of Beyoncé's artificial "look-alikes" bears literally no resemblance to the singer. A Twitter user recently shared a picture of Bey's supposed dopplegänger at an unknown Madame Tussauds museum location, noting how "fierce" it is, and a sh*tstorm of backlash ensued.

The Beyhive was quick to point out how the waxy figure is noticeably whitewashed: its hair is way flatter and blonder, its skin is lighter, and its face looks way more like Lindsay Lohan, a whiter version of Mariah Carey, and basically everyone except Beyoncé herself. Upon hearing this feedback, Madame Tussauds issued an official statement to TMZ, explaining how bad lighting was the cause of the figure's appearance. "Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the colour of our wax figures," the museum said.

Regardless of the museum's official response, the Twitterverse couldn't seem to hold back their rightfully appalled reactions.

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
TwitterBeyoncé Knowles
