Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!

The Billboard Music Awards brought together the industry's hottest talent on Sunday night. Adele, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, Twenty One Pilots, and The Weeknd were all up for multiple awards, including the night's biggest honour: top artist. Drake took home the award and broke Adele's record for most wins in a single year! Both he and Beyoncé now have a cabinet full of trophies. Here's the full list of winners!

TOP ARTIST
Drake

TOP NEW ARTIST
Zayn

BILLBOARD CHART ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Twenty One Pilots

TOP MALE ARTIST
Drake

TOP FEMALE ARTIST
Beyoncé

TOP DUO/GROUP
Twenty One Pilots

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ARTIST
Drake

TOP HOT 100 ARTIST
Drake

TOP SONG SALES ARTIST
Drake

TOP RADIO SONGS ARTIST
Twenty One Pilots

TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST
Drake

TOP SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS

TOP TOURING ARTIST
Beyoncé

TOP R&B ARTIST
Beyoncé

TOP R&B TOUR
Beyoncé

TOP RAP ARTIST
Drake

TOP RAP TOUR
Drake

TOP COUNTRY ARTIST
Blake Shelton

TOP COUNTRY TOUR
Kenny Chesney

TOP ROCK ARTIST
Twenty One Pilots

TOP ROCK TOUR
Coldplay

TOP LATIN ARTIST
Juan Gabriel

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
The Chainsmokers

TOP CHRISTIAN ARTIST
Lauren Daigle

TOP GOSPEL ARTIST
Kirk Franklin

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM
Views, Drake

TOP SOUNDTRACK/CAST ALBUM
Hamilton

TOP R&B ALBUM
Lemonade, Beyoncé

TOP RAP ALBUM
Views, Drake

TOP COUNTRY ALBUM
Traveller, Chris Stapleton

TOP ROCK ALBUM
Hardwired . . . To Self-Destruct, Metallica

TOP LATIN ALBUM
Los Dúo 2, Juan Gabriel

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
Brave Enough, Lindsey Stirling

TOP CHRISTIAN ALBUM
How Can It Be, Lauren Daigle

TOP GOSPEL ALBUM
One Way, Tamela Mann

TOP HOT 100 SONG
"Closer" by The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

TOP SELLING SONG
"Can't Stop the Feeling!" by Justin Timberlake

TOP RADIO SONG
"Can't Stop the Feeling!" by Justin Timberlake

TOP STREAMING SONG (AUDIO)
"One Dance" by Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla

TOP STREAMING SONG (VIDEO)
"Panda" by Desiigner

TOP COLLABORATION
"Closer" by The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

TOP R&B SONG
"One Dance" by Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla

TOP R&B COLLABORATION
"One Dance" by Drake feat. Wizkid and Kyla

TOP RAP SONG
"Panda" by Desiigner

TOP RAP COLLABORATION
"Black Beatles" by Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane

TOP COUNTRY SONG
"H.O.L.Y." by Florida Georgia Line

TOP COUNTRY COLLABORATION
"Setting the World on Fire" by Kenny Chesney feat. P!nk

TOP ROCK SONG
"Heathens" by Twenty One Pilots

TOP LATIN SONG
"Hasta el Amanecer" by Nicky Jam

TOP DANCE/ELECTRONIC SONG
"Closer" by The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

TOP CHRISTIAN SONG
"Thy Will" by Hillary Scott and The Scott Family

TOP GOSPEL SONG
"Made a Way" by Travis Greene

