Billie Lourd Honours Carrie Fisher on Her 61st Birthday With a Matching Tattoo

Billie Lourd honoured Carrie Fisher's memory on what would have been her mother's 61 birthday with a matching ankle tattoo. The 25-year-old American Horror Story actress shared a photo of her new ink in a side-by-side gallery on Instagram on Saturday. The matching tattoo includes a crescent moon, a planet, and a star, which Carrie famously sported on her right ankle.

In September, Billie opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about what life is like living without her mother and late grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, who both died in 2016. "There's no way to really explain it, and it's so hard to talk about," she said. "If I say that I'm doing good, I'm too happy. If I say that I'm not doing good, then I'm a mess. It's really hard to know what to say about it because it is so surreal and impossible to deal with."

See a close-up photo of Carrie's ankle tattoo, which she now posthumously shares with her daughter, ahead.