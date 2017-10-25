Billy Joel Welcomes His Third Child at 68

Billy Joel added another "uptown girl" to his family. The famous singer, 68, welcomed his third child — his second with his wife, Alexis Roderick, 35 — on Sunday, Us Weekly confirms. Their little girl, Remy Anne, was born at NYU Hospital at 7:50 pm and weighed seven pounds and three ounces. Billy and Alexis are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Della Rose, and he also shares 31-year-old daughter Alexa Ray with ex-wife Christie Brinkley, whom he was married to from 1985 to 1994. Congrats to Billy and Alexis on their newborn!

Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy