Blake Lively Jokes That She's Only in Love With Ryan Reynolds "Most of the Time"

Blake Lively may look like she has it all — impeccable style, a sweet romance with Ryan Reynolds, and two adorable children — but don't call her perfect. The actress graces the cover of American Glamour's September issue, and aside from gushing about her amazing family and friends, she also opened up about being a woman in Hollywood, how the election has made her more aware, and what she's doing to promote a positive space for her daughters. See her best quotes below.