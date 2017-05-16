 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Blake Lively Has a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion, Reignites Movie Rumours
Award Season
The TV BAFTAs Red Carpet Was a Who's Who of British Television
Celebrity quotes
7 Significant Things Miley Cyrus Has Said About Liam Hemsworth Since They Reconciled
The Royals
7 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life After Her Divorce
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Blake Lively Has a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion, Reignites Movie Rumours

It's been a little over a decade since the first Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie premiered, but the ladies are still as tight as ever. On Monday, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel stepped out to support Amber Tamblyn's directorial debut at the premiere of Paint It Black in NYC. The trio was as cute as can be as they posed for photos together, but sadly, America Ferrera couldn't make it as she was busy with NBC upfronts. While promoting the film, Amber — who became a mum earlier this year — was asked how she keeps her friendship with the women going, to which she responded, "It's so funny because some of us having nothing in common. Even just Blake and I, her understanding of fashion is beyond me and I'm constantly texting her pictures like, 'Should I wear this?' . . . I think we all give to each other and share with each other."

There's been plenty of talk about about a third Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants instalment since the second came out in 2008, and Blake renewed hope once again when she told People, "There's a strong chance there might be a third. The four of us are still best friends. To be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours." Hopefully we'll have more details soon!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Sisterhood Of The Traveling PantsNostalgiaAlexis BledelAmber TamblynRed CarpetBlake Lively
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Lauren Graham
We Love These Photos of Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham More Than Coffee
by Quinn Keaney
Who Has Ryan Reynolds Dated?
Celebrity Facts
8 Women Who Bagged Ryan Reynolds Before Blake Lively
by Brittney Stephens
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Tom Daley
Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Make Their Debut as a Married Couple
by Monica Sisavat
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak's Cutest Pictures
Todd Spiewak
You'll Believe in Fate After Finding Out How Jim Parsons and His Husband First Met
by Monica Sisavat
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Who Does Rory End Up With on Gilmore Girls Year in the Life
Gilmore Girls A Year in the Life
Who Does Rory End Up With on Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life?
by Maggie Pehanick
Gilmore Girls Netflix Series Pictures
Netflix
Jess Is Back in Stars Hollow! Check Out All the Pictures From the Gilmore Girls Reboot
by Becky Kirsch
Blake Lively's Fringed Marchesa Dress at Time 100 Gala 2017
All Angles
Even Ryan Reynolds in a Tux Won't Distract You From Blake Lively's Dress
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Photos of the Best British Celebrity Couples
British Celebrities
The British Celeb Couples Who Make Us Believe in Love
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds