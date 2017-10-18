 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Maisie Williams Celebrates BFF Sophie Turner's Engagement: "Holy Moly"
The Royals
7 Times Princess Charlotte Proved She's Definitely Her Mother's Daughter
Alden Ehrenreich
Star Wars: Everything We Know About the Han Solo Spinoff Movie (Including the Title!)
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Please Be Careful, Because Ryan Reynolds's Sharp Jawline Is About to Cut the Sh*t Out of You

We love it when Blake Lively has a new movie coming out, because her promotional tours are always filled with stunning outfits, witty Instagram captions, and, well, Ryan Reynolds. The actress celebrated her new film, All I See Is You, in NYC on Monday, where she attended the premiere's afterparty at The Whitby Hotel. Blake and Ryan were spotted holding hands after their fun date night, and in addition to Blake flashing a cute smile, Ryan's razor-sharp jawline almost made us hit the floor. And those glasses? We. Can't. Cope. The pair left their two daughters, James and Ines, at home for the evening, and we're kinda glad since it meant we could focus more on their beautiful faces. We just hope James wasn't enforcing any harsh Halloween costumes on "baby Nessy" when they were gone.

Related
40 Times You Wished You Were Blake Lively
Please Be Careful, Because Ryan Reynolds's Sharp Jawline Is About to Cut the Sh*t Out of You
Please Be Careful, Because Ryan Reynolds's Sharp Jawline Is About to Cut the Sh*t Out of You
Please Be Careful, Because Ryan Reynolds's Sharp Jawline Is About to Cut the Sh*t Out of You
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesCelebrity PDABlake LivelyRyan Reynolds
Tech News
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Popsugar Pride
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds