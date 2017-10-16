Blake Lively's 1-Year-Old Is Already Dealing With Serious "Younger Sister" Struggles

Younger sisters have it rough, y'all. Sure, being "the baby" of the family comes with some perks, but let's be real: the youngest sibling usually gets the short end of the stick when the older kids are involved. Just take it from Blake Lively, who is witnessing her eldest daughter, 2-year-old James, exact a strange (yet hilarious) form of revenge on her 1-year-old, Ines. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Blake shared a few of the unique costume ideas that James has for her baby sister this Halloween. Watch the video above to hear why Ryan Reynolds might end up rocking a full fur suit when Oct. 31 rolls around.