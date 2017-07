If Instagram is any indication, blue is definitely the new black (at least when it comes to eyeliner). From Gwen Stefani to Khloe Kardashian, more and more of your favourite celebrity and beauty influencers are ditching the dramatic effects of smoky liner in favour of breezy turquoise and sultry indigo.

"A vibrant blue on the eyes (spotted on the likes of Emily Ratajkowski) is a youthful, sexy way to incorporate colour into your look. Blue also tends to make eyes appear whiter, so you come across as more refreshed," said celebrity makeup artist Ashlee Glazer, who uses the Smith & Cult Book of Eyes Ice Tears Eye Quad Palette (£38) to create her looks.

Glazer suggests using an eyeliner or a shadow applied with a small angled brush. "You can layer it over a black pencil to make the blue darker while easing in to the trend. You can also start by using it in on just the top or bottom of the lid and sticking to your regular black or espresso for the other," she explained.

Whether you line your whole eye, or stick with a streak (some have also been experimenting with negative space graphics and glitter), swapping in a blue hue is one of the easiest ways to sizzle this Summer.

Keep reading to see inspiration for that next pool party.